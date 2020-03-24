HOPKINS, NORMA

HOPKINS, Norma Mayberry, 81, of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, H. Lynn Hopkins; her children, Tracy Anne Pausic (Joey), Jennifer Lynn Andrews (Paul), Andrew Reid Hopkins (Sandy); sister, Mary Rhoten; brother, Curtis Loving; eight grandchildren, Brett Pausic, Evan Pausic, Blair Pausic, Savannah Andrews, Michael Andrews, Allison Andrews, Hunter Hopkins, Haley Hopkins; and numerous friends. She was a member of Second Branch Baptist Church and worked at Reynolds Metals Company and Radiology Associates. Her life loves were being a wife, mother and Nana. Services are postponed for a later date due to the current pandemic.

