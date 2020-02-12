HOPPER, Cordell, 85, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 10, 2020. He is survived by his daughters, Therese "Teri" Willoughby and Melinda (David) Cornell; son, Gregory (Eve) Hopper; grandchildren, Christopher, Cory and Crystal Willoughby, Steven Hopper and Jessica and Jonathan Cornell; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Destyne, Makayla, Hunter, Adalynn, Riley. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Geraldine "Jeri" Hopper; parents, Joseph and Linda Hopper; sisters, Eloise Fortney, Fama Strachan, Sudy Eggleston and Tyda Toews; brothers, Wallace Hopper, Fawd Hopper and J. Vess Hopper. Cordell was a local artist who belonged to the Petersburg Area Art League and the Bon Air Artists Association. He retired from Ft. Lee after over 20 years of civil service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/cordell-hopper.View online memorial
