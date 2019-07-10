HOPPER, Geraldine "Jeri" Bethea, 82, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Cordell Hopper; daughters, Therese "Teri" Willoughby and Melinda (David) Cornell; son, Gregory (Eve) Hopper; brother, William Bethea; grandchildren, Christopher, Cory and Crystal Willoughby, Steven Hopper and Jessica and Jonathan Cornell; great-grandchildren, Stephanie, Destyne, Makayla, Hunter, Adalynn, Riley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Lillian Bethea; and brother, Richard Bethea. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made through her personal memorial page at inmemof.org/geraldine-hopper.View online memorial