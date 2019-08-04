HOPPER, Rev. James, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Baxter and Daphine Hopper; brother, Kenneth Hopper; daughter, Daphne Hopper; and grandson, John-Mark. He is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Hopper; children, Marcus Hopper and Beth Romero; grandchildren, Ariana, Hannah, Samuel and Timothy. In his love for the Lord, he followed his calling and became a pastor. After retirement, he enjoyed growing flowers and working in his garden and making people laugh wherever he went. A funeral service will be celebrated at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.View online memorial