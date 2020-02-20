HOPPER, Timothy James, 22, of Richmond, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020. Timothy is survived by his parents, Penny and Marcus; brother, Samuel; and sister, Hannah; grandmothers, Virgie Robertson and Wilma Hopper. He was preceded in death by his brother, John-Mark; grandfathers, Jerry Robertson and James Hopper. Tim is remembered by family and friends for his love of music, his joyful personality and his kind spirit. A memorial service remembering and celebrating his life and faith will be held at New Life United Methodist Church, 900 Old Hundred Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23114, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 22. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, www.parentprojectmd.org.View online memorial
