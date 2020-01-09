HOPSON, Jesse P. Jr., 64, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse P. Hopson Sr. He leaves cherished memories to his children, Jesse Richardson, Teandra, Roshawnda and Damien Burns Sr., Tiffany Davenport; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; mother, Theresa W. Hopson; sister, Linda Christain; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
