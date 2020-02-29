HORNBERGER, Janiece Ligon, 82, of Quinton, Va., passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, after a brief cold. Janiece graduated from Highland Springs High School and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, a faithful member of New Bridge Baptist Church in Sandston, Va. and enjoyed painting in her spare time, collecting many awards throughout Virginia. She was a charter member of the Lee Artist Association, member of Rappahannock Art League and signature member of Virginia Watercolor Society. Janiece was preceded in death by her parents, Chastine and Pearl Ligon; one brother, Chastine Ligon Jr.; and one daughter-in-law, Sharon Hornberger. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Norman E. Hornberger; her sons, Steve Hornberger (Mary Kay) and Brian Hornberger; one brother, John Ligon (Eunice); four grandchildren, Sarah, Seth, Corinne and Michelle; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held on Monday, March 2, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law