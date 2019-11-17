HORSLEY, MARY FRANCES

HORSLEY, Mrs. Mary Frances, age 87, of Richmond, departed this life November 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Horsley. She is survived by a host of nieces, among them, Anita Coley (C. Maurice); nephews and cousins. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Sunday, between 3 and 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held Monday, 12 noon at Trinity Baptist Church, 2811 Fendall Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. A. Lincoln James, pastor, officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 11:45 a.m. Monday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial