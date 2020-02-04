HORWITZ, Dr. Morton, of New York City, N.Y. and Richmond, Va., passed away January 31, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Anita W. Horwitz, M.S.W. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn MacDonald and her husband, Greg; and son, Ross Horwitz. Dr. Horwitz was a psychologist and Director of Chesterfield Mental Health Center before entering into private practice in Brandermill. A memorial ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service.View online memorial
