HOTT, Lucille Elizabeth Herring, 91, a lifelong member of Venable Baptist Church and thereafter Mechanicsville Baptist upon their consolidation, departed this life Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde L. Hott Sr.; parents, Luther Herring and Elizabeth Thomas Mundie Herring; and brothers, Alton E. Herring and Luther Norman Herring. Lucille was a kind and loving soul that lived her life according to the tenets of her religion. She loved music, especially singing, playing the piano and watching the Lawrence Welk show each Saturday. Lucille is survived by daughters, Alice H. Dow and Carolyn H. Spencer; son, Clyde L. Hott Jr.; grandchildren, James A. Dow II and Elizabeth A. Spencer; nephew, Robert N. Herring; niece, Charlotte H. Haislip; cousin, Ronnie Mundie of Helmet, Va.; and in-laws, Ann Hott Massengill and Carolyn Hott Farren. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, January 14, at 11 a.m. at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a noon lunch and visitation to follow. Interment in Westhampton Memorial Park at 3 p.m. The family would like to thank the caregivers of Beth Sholom Home for their kindness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mechanicsville Baptist Church or Beth Sholom Home of Richmond. Online condolences may be left at bennettfuneralhomes.com/obits.View online memorial
HOTT, LUCILLE
