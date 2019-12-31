HOUCHENS, Judith Holland, 87, of Chesterfield, most recently residing at the Masonic Home of Virginia, went to be with the Lord December 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Houchens. She is survived by her two sons, Edwin Kent Houchens and his wife, Dene' and Steven Warner Houchens and his wife, Vivian; five grandchildren, Christopher Houchens and his wife, Brook, Rachel Sharpstene and her husband, Matthew, Stephanie Houchens, Haley Houchens and Ella Houchens; and four great-grandchildren, Sophia Sharpstene, Julia Houchens, Job Sharpstene and Thomas Sharpstene. Mrs. Houchens was a devoted member of Central Baptist Church, avid servant of the Lord and teacher of the Word. Her family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield. Interment Central Baptist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.View online memorial
