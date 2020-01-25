HOUCK, Doris Helen Klebert "Dottie," 94, of Fredericksburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital after a stroke. Dottie worked as a switchboard operator for C&P during WWII and was an avid traveler, leading Friendship Force tour groups to places such as South Korea. She loved the ocean and greatly enjoyed her timeshares in Myrtle Beach. Dottie led a very active and independent life right up to the end of her 94 years. Dottie is survived by her three children, James Calvin Houck Jr. (Kathleen Therese McWilliams), Tracy Ann Houck (John P. Harris III) and Thomas Klebert Houck Sr. (Sandy); four grandsons, Jeremiah Cason Houck, Joshua Cain Houck, Tommy Houck and Tyler Houck; and many other loving relatives and friends. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Calvin Houck Sr.; her mother, Thurmer Wooters Klebert; father, Charles Leo Klebert Sr.; brother, Charles Leo Klebert Jr.; and daughters, Tama Dale, Kimberly Jean and Carol Ann. Dottie will be laid to rest in Oak Hill Cemetery in a private service. A true Celebration of Life will be held in early spring. In lieu of flowers, Dottie would be honored by donations in her name to the local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DORIS HOUCK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.