HOUFF, Harry, Professor Emeritus of Physics at the University of Tennessee at Martin (UTM), recently of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. His gentle manner and dry wit will be missed by all who knew him. Harry, a longtime resident of Martin, Tennessee, was born in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1939. As a young child, Harry moved to Indianapolis, Indiana, where he graduated from Cathedral High School. After graduation in 1958, he studied physics at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he earned a Ph.D. In 1969, he moved his young family - wife, Alice, children, Kathleen, David and Joanne - to Martin. He was appointed chair of the newly-formed Geosciences and Physics Department at UT Martin, where he was instrumental in the creation of the department and the hiring of its initial faculty. He chaired the department for many years and taught physics until his retirement in 2000. In 2013, he and his wife, Alice celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. The family would like to thank the kind staff at Sunrise Memory Care in Midlothian, Virginia, for their kindness to Harry over the last six months. Thanks, too, to the kind assistants at Care Advantage health care. Special thanks go to Yvette Welch, whose kind, gentle manner was a gift to Harry's family. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Harry; and his brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Alice; his children, Kathleen (Christopher), David (Martha) and Joanne (Alva); and his grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ellen, Alexander, William, Dagyn and Thomas. Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5884 Crittenden Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana, at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, with visitation at Feeny-Hornack Keystone Mortuary (2126 East 71st St., Indianapolis, Indiana, 46220) on Thursday, January 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift is requested to the Harry P. Houff Scholarship Endowment Fund, at the University of Tennessee at Martin. Send gifts to Office of Development, 329 Administration Bldg., 554 University Street, Martin, Tenn. 28238.View online memorial
