HOUGHAM, Peyton Elise, 14, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 7, 2019, at VCU Medical Center, surrounded by her loving friends and family. She courageously battled Ewing Sarcoma since September 2018. She had recently graduated from Pocahontas Middle School in Henrico County. She fought with more strength than anyone we will ever know. Through it all, she never lost her love for arts, crafts, of course her makeup, and most importantly her spunky personality and zest for life. She was truly loved and will be missed by so many. Peyton was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Richard Charles Shomo. She is survived by her mother, Catherine Shomo Hougham; and stepfather, Jason Charles Bodnar of Henrico; older brother, Jacob Williams; younger brother, Wesley Hougham; father, Sean Abram Hougham of Ashland; maternal grandmother, Cary Shomo of Henrico; paternal grandmother, Deborah Baumann (David Baumann) of Boydton; paternal grandfather, David Hougham of Boynton Beach, Fla.; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Cool Spring Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Virginia, where a celebration of Peyton's life will follow at 1 p.m. Flowers are welcome or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation at www.tinyurl.com/ASKforPeyton or the family's GoFundMe at gofundme.com/prayforpey.View online memorial