HOUSE, Berry Lester, Jr., of Richmond, Va., age 87, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020, to begin a new adventure with his Lord and Savior. From his early years in the U.S. Coast Guard as an Electrician's Mate, to two-way radios, survey instruments and aviation navigation instrumentation, Berry's work career revolved around electronic repair and calibration. But Berry was best known for his love of bar-be-que...from his special sauce recipes and backyard bar-be-ques to family and corporate gatherings...you could always find him at the grill. Berry is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lila Gray House; his son, Donison House of Norfolk, Va.; his daughter, Sherry House (Glenda) of Huntsville, Ala.; his sister, Phyllis House Stroud of Danville, Va.; his brother, Abner House (Virginia) of Robersonville, N.C.; his sister-in-law, Nancy House of Columbia, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Berry Lester House Sr. and Mildred Ayers House of Robersonville, N.C.; and his brother, Philip E. House of Columbia, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you provide an act of kindness in his name to someone in need, or donate to the Goodwill Baptist Church, 8701 Hungary Spring Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery