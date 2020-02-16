HOUSTON, Doris L., of Glen Allen, departed this life February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jewel Houston. She is survived by her son, Jerel Houston; father, Ernest Houston; two brothers, two sisters and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where the family will receive friends Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., and where funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 19, at 1 p.m.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 18
Viewing
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
2:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 18
Family will receive friends
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
Feb 19
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, February 19, 2020
1:00PM
Manning Funeral Home
700 North 25th Street
Richmond, VA 23223
