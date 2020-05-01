HOUSTON, Ernest "Foxy" Jr., age 86, of Short Pump, departed this life April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewel Houston; two daughters, Letitia Williams and Doris Houston; and one son, Ernest Sherod Houston and brother Willard Houston. He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Sue Houston and Jewel A. Houston; two sons, Curtis D. Houston and Melvin Houston (Betty Jo); nine grandchildren; one aunt, Josephine Fleming; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; two sisters-in-law, Susie Jackson and Bertina Wilson; two brothers-in-law, Larry and Earl Wilson; and other relatives and friends, among them a devoted companion, Norma Ferby. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services private. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
