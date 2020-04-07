HOUSTON, LOIS "GOONIE"

HOUSTON, Lois Bowman "Goonie," of Richmond, Va., formerly of Charles City, Va., entered eternal rest on April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Allen Bowman and Leutita Craddock Bowman; five brothers Allen C., James H., Lloyd, Emmett D. and Andrew B.; three sisters, Thelma B. Jones, Anna B. Johnson and Estelle B Clark. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Wanda A. Houston (Elton W. Jefferson Sr.); four grandsons, Elton W. Jefferson Jr., Wayne A. Cosby, Timothy M. and Daniel I. Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Alante Roots, Amiyah Jefferson, Aidyn Edwards and Timothy M. Jefferson Jr.; a sister, Doris (Dickie) Burton; two devoted nieces, Virginia Allen and Prince Pleasants; and a host of family members and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
UPDATE: GRTC employee tests positive for COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery