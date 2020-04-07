HOUSTON, LOIS "GOONIE"

HOUSTON, Lois Bowman "Goonie," of Richmond, Va., formerly of Charles City, Va., entered eternal rest on April 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Allen Bowman and Leutita Craddock Bowman; five brothers Allen C., James H., Lloyd, Emmett D. and Andrew B.; three sisters, Thelma B. Jones, Anna B. Johnson and Estelle B Clark. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Wanda A. Houston (Elton W. Jefferson Sr.); four grandsons, Elton W. Jefferson Jr., Wayne A. Cosby, Timothy M. and Daniel I. Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Alante Roots, Amiyah Jefferson, Aidyn Edwards and Timothy M. Jefferson Jr.; a sister, Doris (Dickie) Burton; two devoted nieces, Virginia Allen and Prince Pleasants; and a host of family members and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Charles City, Va. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

