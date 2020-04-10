HOUSTON, Willard, departed this life April 3, 2020. He was a retiree of Henrico County Public Works after 44 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgiana Houston; and grandson, Anthony C. Dilworth. He is survived by two daughters, Melissa H. Dilworth and Joyce Ann Vernon; three sons, Willard C., Wayne C. and Michael L. Houston; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; one brother, Ernest Houston; one aunt, Josephine Helen Fleming; several nieces, nephews and cousins; two daughters-in-law, Amanda Houston and Iris Houston; two sons-in-law, Reginald Kelvin Dilworth and Hayden T. Vernon; two sisters-in-law, Bertina Wilson and Susie Jackson; three brothers-in-law, Earl and Larry Wilson and Vernell Harper; and other relatives and friends, among them close family friend, Jackie Carte. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Celebration of Life to be held at later date. Online condolences can be shared at jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
