HOWARD, James Jr., 61, of Richmond, departed this life May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Howard Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Jamia Howard; mother, Delores Howard; brother, Keith Howard (Charlotte); two grandsons, Ja'Twan and Ja'Quavion Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends; and a devoted friend, Priscilla Gray. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
