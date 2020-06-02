HOWARD, JAMES

HOWARD, James Jr., 61, of Richmond, departed this life May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, James Howard Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Jamia Howard; mother, Delores Howard; brother, Keith Howard (Charlotte); two grandsons, Ja'Twan and Ja'Quavion Smith; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends; and a devoted friend, Priscilla Gray. A walk-through viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

