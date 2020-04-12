HOWARD, Nancy "Curt" Curtis, died unexpectedly but peacefully at her home in Richmond on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Kinston, N.C., on October 2, 1946, she was the only child of Curtis William Howard III and Nancy Barbara Suiter. During her youth, Curt lived in Kinston (her father's home town) and Weldon, N.C. (her mother's home town), before moving to Norfolk, Va., where she graduated from Granby High School in Norfolk, and later Louisburg College and Meredith College, both in N.C., with a major in mathematics. After five years of teaching in Virginia Beach, she moved to Richmond (to Mount Vernon) and began working in IT, a career she continued until the end of her life. Curt's life was filled with diverse passions: dance; gardening; snow skiing; theater; tennis; the beach; the Tar Heels; her Howard, Suiter and Joyner families; and her friends-not necessarily in that order. She started with dance as a child and continued with tap and jazz lessons well into her later years. She was a member of "In the Mood," a dance group of older women who loved to tap that for many years visited nursing and retirement homes to perform. Quite a gardener, her artistry blossomed in the colors and textures of her flowerbeds and entire yard. Her garden was featured on numerous walking tours of her neighborhood in Richmond's Northside. A longtime member of the Richmond Ski Club, she enjoyed many club trips both domestically and abroad. Curt loved the theater and movies; in addition to taking in most new movies, she was a member of a movie club. She also made annual trips to her cousin's staged musicals in Washington, D.C. A lifelong tennis player, she in recent years would tape all the major championships and watch every single match. She loved Roger! At any opportunity, she headed to the coast for the sunshine and enjoyed feasting on the local seafood, especially soft-shell crabs and boiled shrimp. Her dad was a manager for the UNC-CH basketball team in the late 1930s, and she grew up as a passionate Tarheel fan. Curt had quite an extended family, and never missed a reunion. Her father was one of seven children and her mother one of three. She had two stepmothers whose families became her family. She also had 19 first cousins who were very important in her life. Curt's spirit was infectious! She made friends easily and was a fiercely loyal friend. Many now mourn her passing. Curt attended Unity Church of Richmond. Funeral and burial of cremains will be held at a later date. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmothers, Catherine "Kitty" Romm and Louise Jefferson "Lou" Moulds; and her stepbrother, Edward Romm (Wanda). She is survived by her uncle, Pierce Howard (Jane) of Charlotte; her stepsister, Jean Atkinson (Brian) of Michigan; stepsister, Stacey Moulds (Charles Field) of Richmond; stepbrother, Jefferson "Jeff" Moulds and his partner of the Eastern Shore; many other cousins, nieces and nephews and dear friends who considered her as family. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Curtis and Eleanor Howard Scholarship Fund, administered by Gordon Street Christian Church, 118 East Gordon Street, Kinston, N.C. 28501, Attn: Laura Clark.View online memorial
