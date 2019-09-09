HOWARD, Pattie J., 54, of Charles City, departed this life Friday, September 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Mary Alice Cooper; siblings, Wanda and Irvin W. Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving and devoted husband, Garrett Howard Sr.; son, Garrett Howard II; siblings, Jerry (Joyce) and Albert Cooper; a devoted niece, Angela Mack (Saint); and devoted sister-in-law, Rhonda Bradley (Keithen); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Gilfield Baptist Church, 6640 Church Ln., Charles City, Va. 23030. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial