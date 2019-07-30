HOWARD, Paul Murray, 35, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, July 28, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Murray L. and Sasa Howard; brothers, Stephen and his wife, Hannah, Alex and his fiancee, Andrea; niece, Aria Howard; his beloved, Cary and Hudson; his YiaYia, Vaseliki Dimadi; as well as many uncles, aunts and cousins. Paul had a passion for hunting, surfing, playing drums and his dog, Hershey. He loved Manteo and spending time with his friends and family. Paul never met a stranger and everyone who knew him, loved him. He had a good, genuine heart and soul. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a Trisagion prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Interment to follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to The Healing Place and Celebrations Ministry, and invite you to make memorial contributions to either of them or to Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral.View online memorial