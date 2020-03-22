HOWARD, Sylvia B., 80, of Richmond, departed this life on March 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Howard; parents, Esther and Sylvester Thomas Sr.; two brothers, Sylvester Jr. and Joseph Thomas; two sisters, Deloris James and Naomi Carter; and stepdaughter, Michelle Howard. She is survived by her son, Maceo Venable (Sheryl); stepson, Roger L. Howard (Blanche); four grandchildren; four brothers, Clarence Thomas and Ivory, Timonthy and Joseph Hickman; three sisters, Queen Esther Thomas, Margaret White (Willie) and Henrietta Gregory; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
