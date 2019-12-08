HOWE, Ann Elizabeth Hale, 91, the mother of Martha H. Pittman, Janice H. Moser, Charles Hewitt Rennie Howe III, left for Heaven on December 5, 2019. Her loving heart just played out. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H.R. Howe Jr.; her beloved grandsons, Ryan C. Moser and Adam C. Moser; and brother, Jeff Hale. She is also survived by her cherished grandsons, Jason T. Gurkin, Charlie Howe IV and Tyler F. Howe; her sons-in-law, Roland Pittman and Allen Moser; and daughter-in-law, Susan F. Howe; sister, Dot Humphrey; and brother, Phil Hale; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born in Richmond, Va., March 24, 1928, she graduated from the original Glen Allen High School in 1945 and married in 1949. Through the years she worked for the C&O Railway, Miller and Rhoads, Sears and JC Penney's. She was a member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church, having joined in 1959. A sweeter, gentler lady you could not find. Her family was her life, and she will be forever loved and missed. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Hatcher Church, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Hatcher Church, 2300 Dumbarton Rd., Henrico, Va. 23228, Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark St., Chicago, Ill. 60601, in memory of Ryan and Adam or a Multiple Sclerosis organization in honor of her sister.View online memorial