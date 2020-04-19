HOWE, MURRILL

HOWE, Mr. Murrill Norton Jr., 82, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, in his home surrounded by his family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Funeral arrangements pending due to Coronavirus situation. Mr. Howe was a Retired Senior Vice President of Universal Leaf Tobacco Co., former Senior Vice President of Dimon International and former Managing Director, Central Asia, of Reemstma gmbh, Hamburg, Germany. Born and raised in Richmond, Va., Mr. Howe attended public schools, graduating from Hermitage High School in 1955, where he played on a championship football team and set school records in the middle distances. Mr. Howe graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1960. He was a member of Chi Phi social fraternity, Sigma Upsilon honorary literary fraternity, co-captain of the track team and a school record holder in the 880. Mr. Howe served six years in the U.S. Army active reserve, receiving an honorable discharge in 1966. Mr. Howe was a member of River Road Church, Baptist in Richmond, where he served on the board of Deacons, board of administration and as Asstistant Sunday School Superintendent. He also served as chairman of the Central Virginia chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, on the board of trustees of Trinity Episcopal School and the Virginia College Fund. He was a former president of Leaf Tobacco Exporters Association. During retirement, he was also a volunteer for the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Guardian ad Litem and the Carteret Arts Forum. He was an avid bird hunter, sport fisherman and golfer. He was a licensed OUPV sea captain and shot his age in golf in his late 70s. He ran the Boston Marathon twice and held Virginia State age group track records for the 800 meters. He devoted time during his retirement years to training and caring for his beloved Labrador Retrievers, Ginny, Tucker and Missy. He was a member of The Commonwealth Club and The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond and The Coral Bay Club and Morehead City Country Club in North Carolina. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Kathryn Pannell Howe; daughter, Laura Howe Mallard and husband, John Brandon Mallard, of Hickory, N.C.; two sons, Jay Watson Howe and wife, Elizabeth L. Howe, of Richmond, Va., Donald James Gallagher of South Padre Island, Texas; five grandchildren, James Lee, Matthew William and Anna Grace Howe, Bryan Thomas and Kathryn Parker Hurdle; and his sisters, Sarah Katherine Howe of Livingston, Mont. and Christina Howe Entwisle and husband, Bruce, of Lower Gwynedd, Pa. Mr. Howe was predeceased by his parents, Anna Vanneman Howe and Murrill Norton Howe; a sister, Anne Leigh Howe Schaffer; and by his first wife, Anne DeJarnette Hite Howe. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church at 920 Salter Path Rd., Salter Path, N.C. 28575; River Road Church, Baptist at 8000 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105; or a charity of your choice. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, N.C.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
