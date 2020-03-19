HOWELL, Almeta R., of N. Chesterfield, died March 17, 2020. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral notice later.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
Virginia reports its first coronavirus-related death
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…