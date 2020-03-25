HOWELL, ALMETA

HOWELL, Almeta R., 77, of North Chesterfield, Va., died March 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Howell. Surviving are her daughter, Thalia Howell Johnson; two sons, James B. and Ronald A. (Marilyn) Howell; three grandchildren, Briannah, Tiffany and Terrence; loving cousin, Gloria Valentine; devoted friends, Osenia and Len Whittle; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Lewis Yancey officiating. Interment 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in St. Mark Episcopal Church cemetery, Bracey, Va. "Due to the governor's declaration, only the immediate family is requested to attend services." Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

