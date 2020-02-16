HOWELL, ALVIN

HOWELL, Alvin L., 89, of Columbia, Md., formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life on February 9, 2020, at Howard County General Hospital. Left with loving memories are his nephews, Gordon B. Robinson Jr. (Katherine), Anthony H. Robinson Sr., Kenneth Robinson Sr. (Tikca); nieces, Patricia R. Austin (Larry), Jacquelyn Robinson Stanley, Karen R. Hicks; a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and cousins. To honor his request, there will be no service.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ALVIN HOWELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags