HOWELL, CARLEASE

HOWELL, Mrs. Carlease S., age 88, of Decatur, Georgia, formerly of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, departed this life February 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard D. Howell Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Valerie Diane Ward and Chrystal Howell; three grandchildren, Miisha Howell, Naeem McKinley and Savion Sturgis; two great-grandchildren; a loving and caring sister, Theresa Howell; one brother, Melvin Howell (Joyce); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Howell; two brothers-in-law, Richard Howell Sr. and James Woodson Sr.; and other relatives and friends, among them her friend of 50 years, Clara Richardson. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday, February 22, at First Baptist Church, 224 River Road West, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Anthony B. Jones (pastor elect). Interment Westhampton Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
