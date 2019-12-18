HOWELL, Deborah Abbott, 63, passed away on December 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her eldest son, Matthew Chiocca. She leaves behind her husband of 25 years, Alton Howell; son, Joseph Chiocca; brother, Derek Abbott; sister-in-law, Barbara Abbott; daughter, Ashlyn Howell Anderson; son, Brandon Howell; and four adoring grandchildren. Debbie was a loving mother who put all of her soul into her children. Her legacy is that of unconditional love and care for her family and friends. She was a beautiful woman who was a fierce advocate for causes about which she was passionate. Those who loved her knew she was always available to listen and support them. She retired as a talented artist who was the owner-operator of a prestigious art gallery. Some of her happiest memories were making pottery and taking photographs with her husband. However, her most treasured times were when she could help someone else in trouble. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Receiving of family and friends will be at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m.View online memorial