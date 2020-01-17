HOWELL, Ms. Doris Denise, 60, of Richmond, Va., entered into eternal rest on Thursday, January 9, 2020. She was born May 13, 1959, to the late John R. Hope and Evelyn H. Jackson. Doris was preceded in death by her beloved sons, Jason and Jaime Howell; sister, Diane Fleming; and brother, John R. Hope Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Trey M. Hope; mother, Evelyn H. Jackson; sisters, Ernestine Taylor (Edward) and Sylvia Washington; brothers, Carnell Hope (Tori) and Sirlord "Buck" Hope; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 994 Three Chopt Road, Mankin-Sabot, Va.View online memorial
HOWELL, DORIS
To plant a tree in memory of DORIS HOWELL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.