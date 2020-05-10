Howell, GENNELL

HOWELL, Gennell Johnson, 79, of Richmond, formerly of Warrenton, N.C., departed this life Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Irving Howell. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted son, James Howell (Shandell); seven grandchildren, Ashlee Banks, Ciara, Brittnee, James Jr., Diamond, Justin and Maddox Howell; a host of other family and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk through visitation will be held 4 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, with live streaming available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Graveside service 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Riverview Cemetery.

