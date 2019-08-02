HOWELL, Pamela Morgan, 69, of Chesterfield, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Morgan. She is survived by her mother, Mary Morgan; daughters, Wendy Lash (Nathan) and Meredith Anthony (Jacob); son, Morgan Howell (Mary); sister, Kay Pierantoni (Romano); brother, Ken Morgan (Sally); and her beautiful grandchildren, Reese, Nolan, Maddox and Abby. She lived life to the fullest through the love of her precious grandchildren, her passion for art, her love of her students and her love of horses and animals. The family would also like to express their thanks for the love, support and endless effort of a few special caregivers and very dear friends, Marilyn Woodard, Terry Brown and Sandy Drahams. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A graveside service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Wylliesburg Evangelical Presbyterian Church cemetery, 506 Jackson Vaughan Road, Wylliesburg, Va. 23973. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wylliesburg Evangelical Presbyterian Church or Alzheimer's Association Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial