HOWELL, Robert Bolden "Bob," peacefully stepped from his home in Midlothian, Va., to his eternal home in Heaven on Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, Va., June 24, 1928, to Rocius and Lily May Howell. He served in the Army as a paratrooper in World War II, retired from AT&T phone company after 35 years and served as a pastor and in Christian ministry for 30 years. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Betty Anne Howell; his daughter, Brenda Proffitt and her husband, Robert and grandchildren, Rob and Alyssa, all of Colorado; and his daughter-in-law, Vicki Howell and grandchildren, Parker and Mikaela Howell of Nashville. He joined his son, Brent Howell in Heaven, who died December 15, 2008. Bob and Betty Anne started Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Mathews County, Va., and loved the members of that community. Bob enjoyed golfing, painting, traveling and being with and serving people. He had a quick wit and was a man of deep faith who combined those gifts when helping others grow their relationship with God. There will be a memorial service at Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian, Va. 23112, on December 28, 2019, at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Museum of the Bible in Robert Howell's memory would be appreciated.