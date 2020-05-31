HOWELL, Vickie Martin, 64, of Henrico County, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She loved spending time with her family, working in her children's schools and serving in her church. Vickie especially enjoyed Vacation Bible school and was proud to have served in 43 Bible schools at different churches. She was a member of Ridge Baptist Church. Vickie is survived by her husband of 41 years, David; and her children, Diana and Jason. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at Affinity Funeral Service Richmond Chapel, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Ridge Baptist Church. Interment will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Vickie requested that instead of surrounding her casket with flowers to surround it with school supplies which will be given to area school children through the ministries at Ridge. Memorial donations may be made to the Ridge Baptist Church Lottie Moon Christmas Offering Fund. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
