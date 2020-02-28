HOWELL, Mr. Victor, age 65, of Amelia, died Saturday, February 22, 2020, in a Richmond hospital. He is survived by a very loving wife, children and many other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Michael W. Hawkes Funeral Home, Amelia. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, at 1 p.m. from Amelia County High School auditorium, 8500 Otterburn Rd., Amelia. There will be no viewing. Interment Mt. Level Baptist Church cemetery, Amelia.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Victor Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.