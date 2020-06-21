HOWERTON, BETTY

HOWERTON, Betty, 79, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, June 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herbert E."Jack" Howerton; her grandson, Alan B. Tyler; and her parents, Hawthorne and Elizabeth Thomas. Betty is survived by her devoted daughter, Tina H. Tyler (Bruce); granddaughter, Tracy T. Webb (Travis); four great-grandchildren, Madison, Harper, Leah and Corbin; a brother, David L. Thomas (Sherry); a sister, Mary T. Prince (Leroy) and many other relatives and friends. Together with her husband, they owned and operated Goodwyn Wheel Service of Richmond, Va., for many years. Betty was a devoted wife and mother. After the passing of her husband who was also her best friend, she was never the same. Her heart is whole again now that they are reunited in Heaven.

View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Betty Howerton, please visit Tribute Store.