HOWIE, James W., age 84, of Richmond, departed this life October 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his second wife, Louise Howie. He is survived by two daughters, Ivory M. Howie and Angela H. Williams (Donald); three sons, James Jr., Bernard and Leroy Howie; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Tuesday, at 12 noon. Dr. Rebecca Griffin officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.View online memorial