HOWK, Larry M., 65, of King William, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Crystal F. "Crys" Howk; daughter, Crystal Dawn Thomas and son-in-law, Joshua Thomas; stepson, Keith Wooten; grandchildren, Destiny "Boo" Tanner, Hayden "Bug" Thomas, Timmy D. "Critter Bug" Wooten and Riley "Miss Belle" Wooten; and brothers and sisters, Douglas W. Howk, Phyllis Young, Doris Kirby, Frances Mullins, Cheryl Griffin and Kenneth L. Howk. Larry worked in the construction of new homes. He loved hunting rabbits, his Beagles and fishing. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 26, at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett, where a Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
