HOWLE, Patricia Walthall, 69, of Mechanicsville, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Enid Smith Walthall; and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Pat Howle; two children, Brad Howle (Laura) and Blaire Pitcher (Todd); four grandchildren, Eliza, Audrey, Grace and Addison; sister, Linda Beck (David); as well as several nieces and nephews. She was employed by the Virginia Department of Highways and several local law firms as a legal secretary. Patricia loved gardening and harvesting a vegetable garden every year. She also loved the beach and her grandchildren so very much. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with a memorial service beginning at 4 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, 2924 Brook Road, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial