HOWLETTE MARSHALL CARTER, Robin Anderson, was born on January 19, 1955, at Richmond Community Hospital, Richmond, Virginia, to the late John Logan Howlette and Fay Elizabeth Anderson Howlette. Robin was raised in Richmond, Virginia. Her life was a journey filled with love, faith, family and support for her community. She was educated in Richmond Public Schools, graduating with the Class of 1973 from Thomas Jefferson High School; receiving her bachelor's degree with the Class of 1977 from Hampton Institute; and receiving her master's degree with the Class of 1978 from Indiana University. Robin enjoyed reading, skiing, watching Star Trek and being with family and friends. While attending Hampton Institute, she was initiated into the Gamma Iota Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She enjoyed her profession of speech pathology/audiology and continued to enrich and share her knowledge through her work in the Richmond Public Schools, private practice at St. Mary's Medical Center and at her alma mater, Hampton University. Robin enjoyed her three daughters most of all. She was first married to Edwin C. Marshall and from this marriage, they had two beautiful daughters, Erin Cochran and Erika Howlette. Her second marriage was to Frederick C. Carter III and from this marriage, they had a beautiful daughter, Korinn Yvonne. Robin inherited her mother's incomparable compassion, unwavering devotion and extraordinary love for her children and others. It was her strong faith and love for family that sustained her through every phase of her life. Robin is survived by three children, Erin Cochran Marshall, Erika Howlette Marshall, Korinn Yvonne Carter; three brothers, John L. "Whistle" Howlette Jr., Eric Michael Howlette (Cynthia) and Samuel "Sandy" Howlette (Maryfrances); and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A special thank you to Brenda Cotman for the love and attention she gave to Robin during her time in her care. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where the family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019, at 12 noon at First Baptist Church, 1501 Decatur St. Rev. Dr. Jones, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
-
AP correction: Liberty University's accreditor reviewing reports about Jerry Falwell Jr.
-
UPDATED WITH PHOTOS: Kehinde Wiley sculpture unveiled in Times Square, will be permanently installed in Richmond in December
-
Virginia State Police: All of Warren County's top officials charged in embezzlement probe
-
A Texas businessman bought 3,500 acres in New Kent. Now he's started a PAC. What does he want?