HRYCIAK, DANIEL

HRYCIAK, Mr. Daniel Jeffrey, aged 65, of Chester, Va., passed away on the morning of November 6, 2019. Born in Waldwick, New Jersey, he was a devoted father and husband. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Alexa; sons, Joshua and Zac; his sisters, Eugenia Chicken and brother-in-law, Dennis, of Highland Springs, Colo. and Loretta Feldner and brother-in-law, Phil, of Jacksonville, Fla.; nephews, nieces, cousins that he loved dearly. He worked as a district supervisor at Reeds Jewelers for 20 years. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at The Chapel on 1836 Park Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial