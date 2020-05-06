HSU, Yuen Kan and Cecilia Wang. Yuen Kan Hsu and his wife Cecilia Wang Hsu passed away on April 18 and April 24, 2020, respectively, in New York City. Yuen Kan (YK as he was known to his friends) was born in Shanghai in 1930. He emigrated to the Richmond area in 1948 to attend St. Christopher's Boarding School and later attended the University of Richmond and William and Mary College. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after service in Germany, YK went to work for the Universal Leaf Tobacco Company. Cecilia (CC as she was known to her intimates) was born in Shanghai in 1934. After a short stay in Taiwan, she came to Raleigh, N.C., to attend Atlantic Women's Christian College where she studied English Literature. CC was introduced to YK by relatives at a party in Washington, D.C. After a brief courtship, they were married in 1959 and settled in Richmond, where their first child, Cecilia Carolyn, was born in 1960. Daughter Christina followed in 1964. In 1965, YK was dispatched to Bangkok to oversee Universal Leaf's operations in Asia. YK and CC and their growing family spent the next 11 years in Bangkok. In 1976, YK moved the family to Manila where he took the position of Vice-President of Asia Operations for the Standard Commercial Tobacco Company. Other postings followed in Hong Kong and again in Bangkok. In 1997, YK retired to Richmond, where he was a consultant for Standard Commercial for the next ten years. In 2018, YK and CC moved to New York City to be under the care of their daughter Carolyn with the support of daughter Christina. After a long struggle with brain cancer, YK passed away surrounded by CC, Carolyn, Christina, granddaughter, Anais and sons-in-law, Kenneth Shen and Rene Balcer. A few days later, CC passed away at NY Presbyterian Hospital from Covid-19. Exemplars of old-world Shanghainese sophistication and elegance, YK and CC were much loved by their friends and family here and abroad for their good humor and thoughtfulness. They are survived by daughters, Carolyn, Christina, Claudia and Connie; grandchildren, Natalia, Anais, Charlotte, William and Antonia; by YK's siblings, Yuen Bei (Robert), Yuen Kwei (George), Yuen Tao (John) and Yuen Ming (Barbara); and by CC's siblings, Ngur Kwong (Daniel) and Ngur Jih (Jean). Memorial to follow at a later date.View online memorial
