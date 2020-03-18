HUBBARD, CATHERINE "KITTY"

HUBBARD, Catherine Nelson "Kitty," died Friday, March 13, 2020. Kitty was born in Victoria, Va., in 1936 to Carter Page and Mary Virginia Nelson. She graduated from Blackstone High School in 1953 and Longwood College in 1957. Upon graduating, she taught first grade in Henrico County Schools. In 1959, she married Robert Kirkland Hubbard of Roanoke, Va. They moved to Farmville, Va., in 1964, where they lived until the present time. Kitty was very active in her church, Johns Memorial Episcopal Church, where she served in many different roles and was a long time choir member. She enjoyed singing in the Southside Virginia Chorale as well as her time spent in book clubs and garden clubs in the Farmville area. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Kirk; daughters, Virginia Page Smith, Alice Scott Barber (Barry), Anne Carter Nelson Hubbard; grandsons, Guy and Scott Smith, Reid and Jack Barber; and sister, Anne Harnden. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Johns Memorial Church choir.View online memorial
