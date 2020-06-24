HUBBARD, Christopher Jun 24, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUBBARD, Christopher James, 46, of Red Oak. To plant a tree in memory of Christopher HUBBARD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Racial justice advocates arm themselves to keep the peace at Robert E. Lee statue WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti Virginia Board of Education statement UPDATED: Armed airport police officer arrested at building overlooking Lee statue UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for June 24, 2020 Obituary list for June 23, 2020 Obituary list for June 22, 2020 Obituary list for June 21, 2020 Obituary list for June 20, 2020 Cemetery Lots WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - 2 lots. Call 804-270-2068 More Cemetery Lots