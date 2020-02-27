HUBBARD, Dee G., 75, of Powhatan, widow of James F. Hubbard and Frank Carmichael. Heaven received another angel on February 25, 2020. She is survived by her children, Karen Boswell, Danny Gavin Jr. with her granddog, Odey; four stepchildren, Clarence Hubbard (Donna), Gary Hubbard (Cary), Neva Coltrain, Donnie Hubbard (Cindy); two sisters, Betty Styron, Martha White Freeman (Sonny); two granddaughters, Nikki Ryan, Emily Hubbard; and one great-granddaughter, Leah Jones. The family will receive friends Thursday (tonight), from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan, and where services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Interment Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
