HUBBARD, Frank L. Jr., 95, of Powhatan, passed away December 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Hubbard; a son, Bruce F. Hubbard; a daughter, Brenda L. Hubbard; two grandsons, Paul Hubbard (Brooke), Mark Hubbard (Adrienne); a brother, Carroll Hubbard; a sister, Evelyn Osbourne; and one great-grandson, Max Hubbard. The family will receive friends Monday, January 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan, and where services will be held Tuesday, January 7, at 11 a.m. Interment Emmanuel Episcopal Church cemetery, Powhatan. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Powhatan Volunteer Fire Dept. or Powhatan Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
HUBBARD, FRANK
