HUBBARD, Janet Constance, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, departed this life July 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Joseph Walker Hubbard; her son-in-law, Frank C. Patterson; and a granddaughter. She was a retired employee of Philip Morris. She was a nurturer and giver. She loved sewing, quilting, gardening and her gym membership. She is survived by her daughters, Wanda Shumate (Thomas), Sandy Patterson, Karin Hardiman; and her loving niece, Darlene Shepherd (Pete); six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Her remains rest at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. Funeral services are scheduled at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Interment Dale Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.