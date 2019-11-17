HUBBARD, Joyce Ann Mintz, 77, passed away after a long struggle with Alzheimer's on November 13, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Va., the daughter of William Grady Mintz and Alice Janet Catterton Mintz. She graduated from Henry Clay High School, Class of 1959, and then worked for Atlantic Life Insurance Company and Apria Home Health Care. She is survived by daughters, Johanna "Jodi" Hubbard McLaughlin and Alisa Hubbard Snyder (Marty); son, Derek Glenn Hubbard; grandchildren, Glenn McLaughlin, Kelsey McLaughlin, Grace Snyder, Anna Snyder and Jake Snyder; niece, DeAnne Hubbard; and nephew, Scott Hubbard. Joyce was a loving mother to her children, grandchildren and lots of lucky dogs and cats. She always loved being on the water, beautiful sunsets and an ice cold beverage. She had a bubbly personality, loved music and made many friends. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Community Care, 10128 West Broad St., Suite J, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 or the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial